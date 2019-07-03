

CTV Kitchener





Police have identified the driver killed in a crash west of Dornoch as 61-year-old James Drummond of Grey Highlands.

Crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. on Grey Road 25 west of Highway 6.

Police said the vehicle was found submerged in water.

Grey Road 25 between Concession 8 and Mulock Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.