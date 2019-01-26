

CTV Kitchener





The driver killed in a serious crash on the 401 between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle has been identified.

According to a tweet from Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the person has been identified as 65-year-old Graham Poll from Kitchener.

The crash happened in the off-ramp lane to Highway 8 around 11:30 a.m. Friday, closing the westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Highway 24.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Somehow that car got in front of the transport truck, and the transport truck at some point went up over top of the car,” explained Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP.

There was no word as to the cause of the collision, but police say they are considering all possibilities.

The investigation is ongoing.