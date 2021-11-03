Driver hurt in crash that damaged hydro pole, closed part of major road in Guelph

GUELPH -

The driver of an SUV was injured in a crash on Tuesday that closed part of a major road in Guelph and damaged a hydro pole.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection Woodlawn Road West and Dawson Road.

Police say a pickup heading west and the SUV heading east were involved in a collision that resulted in the SUV crashing into a hydro pole.

The impact of the crash reportedly caused hydro lines to hang precariously over the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a Cambridge female, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, but was charged with making an unsafe turn.

Part of Woodlawn Road was closed from the morning into the early evening as hydro crews worked to replace the pole.