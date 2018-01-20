

CTV Kitchener





One man was taken to hospital Friday after a deer ran in front of his vehicle.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Vance Road in Woolwich Township, near Chilligo Road.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the driver attempted to veer around the deer. His vehicle ended up in the ditch.

The driver’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

Authorities say the best course of action when approaching a deer on a roadway is to sound the horn for one long blast and brake firmly.