Driver hurt as truck jackknifes on Highway 401
A tractor-trailer driver was injured in a serious collision on Highway 401 near the Trussler Road bridge on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 3:26PM EST
Two westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed west of Kitchener Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision.
Emergency crews were called to the highway near the Trussler Road overpass around 1:45 p.m.
According to the OPP, a tractor-trailer hit a portable road sign and guardrail before ending up jackknifed across a portion of the highway. Witnesses said the sign had been set up behind a crew of people working along the highway.
The truck’s driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear when the closed lanes would reopen. Police say the driver may end up facing charges.