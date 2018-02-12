

CTV Kitchener





Two westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed west of Kitchener Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision.

Emergency crews were called to the highway near the Trussler Road overpass around 1:45 p.m.

According to the OPP, a tractor-trailer hit a portable road sign and guardrail before ending up jackknifed across a portion of the highway. Witnesses said the sign had been set up behind a crew of people working along the highway.

The truck’s driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear when the closed lanes would reopen. Police say the driver may end up facing charges.