One person was hurt Monday morning in a single-vehicle collision near Ayr.

The crash brought emergency crews to Township Road 12 near Trussler Road in Blandford-Blenheim Township around 8 a.m.

They arrived to find that a Jeep had left the road, ending up in a water-filled ditch.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.