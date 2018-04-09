Featured
Driver hurt as Jeep enters water-filled ditch
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 10:39AM EDT
One person was hurt Monday morning in a single-vehicle collision near Ayr.
The crash brought emergency crews to Township Road 12 near Trussler Road in Blandford-Blenheim Township around 8 a.m.
They arrived to find that a Jeep had left the road, ending up in a water-filled ditch.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.