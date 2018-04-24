

CTV Kitchener





Ice flew off one vehicle travelling near Hanover and through the windshield of another vehicle, police say.

West Grey police say it happened April 17 on Grey Road 10 near Knappville Road.

According to police, “large chunks of ice” came off the roof of one vehicle and hit the second vehicle, which was behind it.

The driver of that vehicle was injured when some of the ice hit her in the face.

Police say the first vehicle drove off before officers arrived at the scene, and they want to hear from anyone who has information about it or its driver.