

CTV Kitchener





One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo.

It happened at the intersection of Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road Tuesday morning.

Police say one person was taken to hospital by ambulance. The severity of those injuries has not been disclosed.

One vehicle had significant damage to its front end, while the other had damage to its passenger side.

Fire and emergency medical services were on scene while the investigation was ongoing.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.

Both northbound lanes on Davenport were closed while crews were on scene