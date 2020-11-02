KITCHENER -- A Waterloo man was taken to hospital after his vehicle hit two hydro poles in Wellesley on Monday afternoon.

The crash knocked out power to hundreds of people in the area.

Officers were called to the collision on Greenwood Hill Road between Weimer Line and Galena Street around 3 p.m. Officials said the driver was travelling northbound on Greenwood Hill Road and left the roadway, hitting two hydro poles before flipping into a ditch.

The 36-year-old man was air lifted to Hamilton Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Police said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and added that charges are pending.

"Investigation has revealed that speed is likely not a factor," said Const. Damon Debrusk with Waterloo regional police. "But, we're still investigating as to whether perhaps distracted driving or alcohol are involved."

Waterloo North Hydro crews were out repairing the poles on Monday night. The crash caused an outage for around 300 people, but power has since been restored.

Crews will be back at the scene on Tuesday to finish repairs.