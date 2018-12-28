Featured
Driver hospitalized after vehicle hits 4 parked cars, lands in driveway
Police say a vehicle left the road and crashed into several unoccupied vehicles.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 4:43PM EST
One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle left the road and struck several parked cars.
Police say that, for unknown reasons, a southbound vehicle on River Road East left the road and collided with four parked cars, ending up in the driveway of a house.
The struck vehicles were unoccupied. Two of them were reportedly destroyed.
A garden and a retaining wall were also hit in the incident.
The driver, a 43-year-old Kitchener male, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
No cause was given as to what caused the crash.