Weather is being cited as a cause of a crash north of Elmira that sent one person to hospital.

It happened at the intersection of Floradale Road and Woolwich Peel Townline just before 6 p.m.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

One driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say weather was a factor and that the roads were slippery at the time of the crash.

Another vehicle was already in a nearby ditch when the two vehicles were involved in the collision.

The road was closed while police investigated. There was no word on any charges.