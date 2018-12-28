Featured
Driver hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash near Elmira
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 11:59AM EST
Weather is being cited as a cause of a crash north of Elmira that sent one person to hospital.
It happened at the intersection of Floradale Road and Woolwich Peel Townline just before 6 p.m.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
One driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say weather was a factor and that the roads were slippery at the time of the crash.
Another vehicle was already in a nearby ditch when the two vehicles were involved in the collision.
The road was closed while police investigated. There was no word on any charges.