Featured
Driver hits barrier in construction zone, charged with careless driving
Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged a driver with careless driving, after hitting a barrier in Kitchener. (Source: @OPP_HSD)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 1:12PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged a driver with careless driving, after hitting a barrier in Kitchener.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 85 South.
Police say the driver hit a barrier and median, but was left with minor injuries.
The driver has been charged with careless driving.
OPP are warning drivers to use caution when going through construction zones.