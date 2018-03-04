Featured
Driver has serious injuries after crash on Speedsville Road
Police say a car left Speedsville Road and went 100 metres into a wooded area before coming to a stop. (Mar. 3, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 12:13PM EST
A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a crash on Speedsville Road.
Police say a car went off the road near Maple Grove Road around 9 p.m.
It travelled nearly 100 metres into a wooded area.
The driver, a Cambridge man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause but say speed was a factor in the crash.