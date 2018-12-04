

CTV Kitchener





A New Hamburg man pleaded guilty to two offences after his vehicle was ticketed at last year’s Santa Claus parade.

Mark Hoffman had just dropped off food donations he had collected at a Santa Claus Parade when he was asked to pull over.

A longtime participant in New Hamburg’s parade, he was directed to a gas station for an inspection after dropping off the food.

Police did an inspection on his vehicle, issuing him six tickets totaling over $1,000 for its condition.

In court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to two of the offences: one for failing to display an inspection certificate and the other for not handing over an insurance card.

The other four tickets were dropped.

“It was a trivial matter, it shouldn’t have been brought before the courts, but it was so this was the best resolution, we’re not wasting anymore of the court’s time,” Hoffman said.

He was fined $150 instead.

He explained that the inspection certificate was expired because the truck was no longer used for business, but it was insured.

Still, he said he was satisfied with the resolution.

The incident has not deterred him from collecting food donations in the New Hamburg parade, taking part in the festivities on Dec. 2.

This year, however, Hoffman used a different truck.