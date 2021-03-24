Advertisement
Driver going to 'change a door knob' charged with stunt driving
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 11:57AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver that was going to change a door knob had to find another way there after being pulled over for speeding near Arthur.
In a tweet, OPP say that officers in Wellington County stopped a vehicle on Highway 6.
They say that the driver was allegedly traveling at 185 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
“Going to change a door knob is no excuse to put your life & others @ risk,” the OPP wrote.
The driver was charged with stunt driving and had their vehicle towed and license suspended for seven days.