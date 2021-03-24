KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver that was going to change a door knob had to find another way there after being pulled over for speeding near Arthur.

In a tweet, OPP say that officers in Wellington County stopped a vehicle on Highway 6.

They say that the driver was allegedly traveling at 185 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

“Going to change a door knob is no excuse to put your life & others @ risk,” the OPP wrote.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and had their vehicle towed and license suspended for seven days.