KITCHENER -- One person was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 3 in Haldimand County on Monday afternoon.

The Haldimand County OPP says that they received a call at 1:17 p.m. from a witness who said an SUV and a tractor trailer had collided, flipping the SUV and trapping the driver inside.

Emergency crews arrived to remove the driver, who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police say that a witness reported the tractor trailer was headed eastbound on Highway 3 when it struck the SUV as it exited a private driveway on the south side of the road.

Highway 3 was closed between Junction and Smithville Roads for about four hours while crews were on scene.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have seen witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.