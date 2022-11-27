Driver gets caught going double the speed limit in Guelph

A driver in the Royal City was stopped by police going well over the 60 km/hr speed limit.

On Sunday afternoon, Guelph police tweeted a photo and said the motorist was driving 120 km/hr when they were caught.

"Wet roads and high speeds are a dangerous combination," the tweet reads in part, referring to the wet conditions of Sunday.

The driver is facing a 30-day licence suspension and will have their car impounded for two weeks.