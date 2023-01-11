Driver found sleeping behind the wheel before being arrested in stolen vehicle: police

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say a vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 6 in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue. It had been left running and unattended in front of a business at the time of the theft, police say.

On Jan. 10, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Sportsworld Drive in Kitchener. Police say a lone male driver was found sleeping behind the wheel before being arrested.

The driver is charged with operation while impaired and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The man was held for a bail hearing.