A motorist reported that they were struck from behind by another driver, who fled on foot.

The incident happened on Sept. 29 at approximately 1:03 a.m. on Highway 6 near Concession 10 Walpole in Hagersville.

It is alleged that a commercial vehicle was in the northbound lane on Highway 6 at the railway crossing when it was struck from behind by a black pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck then reportedly fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police were investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police.