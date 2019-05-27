

CTV Kitchener





A man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge at about 12:25 a.m.

A car was headed south when it lost control, crossed the centre median and hit a pole.

The driver was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

Police officers chased him down and arrested him.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including driving while impaired by alcohol and dangerous driving.

Police also say they found suspected cannabis in the vehicle.

The accused was not identified and it’s not known when he will appear in court.