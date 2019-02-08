

CTV Kitchener





A car left the road and ended up on a house’s front porch in Kitchener on Friday.

Officers were called to Sydney Street South and Courtland Avenue East around 12:45 p.m.

It’s not clear how exactly the car ended up leaving the road.

Police say that the person inside the vehicle struck the house with the car and then took off.

The person has since been apprehended, and charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.