KITCHENER -- A police chase ended after a dramatic crash and foot pursuit in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Officers located what they believed to be a stolen vehicle parked on Chandler Driver.

The driver of the vehicle took off, driving through the backyard of a home on Woodfern Avenue and colliding with the building and a fence.

Once the car stopped the driver got out and ran away from police.

Shortly after, officesr arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to the crash.

Police say they also seized methamphetamine from the vehicle.

That investigation is still ongoing.