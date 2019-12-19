Driver fleeing police hits building, fence
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:20AM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A police chase ended after a dramatic crash and foot pursuit in Kitchener on Wednesday.
Officers located what they believed to be a stolen vehicle parked on Chandler Driver.
The driver of the vehicle took off, driving through the backyard of a home on Woodfern Avenue and colliding with the building and a fence.
Once the car stopped the driver got out and ran away from police.
Shortly after, officesr arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to the crash.
Police say they also seized methamphetamine from the vehicle.
That investigation is still ongoing.