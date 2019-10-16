

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 401 east of Woodstock.

Officers were called to the 401 in Blandford-Blenheim Township around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They said a passing eastbound motorist struck a man while he was outside of his car.

The motorist failed to remain at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

His name will not be released at this time.

One lane on the 401 remains closed while crews investigate.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.