

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a driver on impaired operation charges following a rear-end collision with a loaded horse trailer.

Wellington County OPP were called to the scene just outside of Erin around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses reported that a pick-up truck pulling a trailer with horses in it as well as a sedan was rear-ended by a vehicle as it was making a turn.

Police arrived on the Ninth Line at Side Road Five and spoke with the driver. They say they determined the driver’s ability to drive was impaired by alcohol and placed them under arrest.

Rakesh Tahiliani of Mississauga has been charged with operation while impaired and impaired operation 80 plus contrary to the criminal code.

The 45-year-old will appear in Guelph court on Oct. 11 to answer to his charges.