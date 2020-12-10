KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after someone in a stolen pickup truck allegedly hit a hydro pole, several parked cars and a garage bay door in Ingersoll.

According to the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police, the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said that someone in a stolen pickup truck hit a hydro pole on Bell Street, causing it to hit several parked cars in the area. It then crashed through a garage bay door of a nearby business.

Several classic cars that had been stored inside were damaged, police said.

The driver was extricated from the truck and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials are still investigating and said more information would be provided when it became available.

The pickup truck involved was reportedly stolen from outside of Oxford County, the news release said.