Driver escapes with minor injuries after vehicle totalled in Erin, Ont.: OPP

A driver only suffered minor injuries while their vehicle was totalled in an Erin, Ont. crash, according to OPP.

A video released by police online on Saturday show extensive damage to a white SUV as a result of a crashing.

#WellingtonOPP responded to an early morning collision in @TownofErin. If you can help investigators call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/LWLAi6Nc0I — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 5, 2022

Constable Josh Cunningham reports that they responded to the area of Side Road 5 East and Traflager Road for reports of a vehicle in a wooded area.

The SUV can be seen in the video lodged in a section of trees and required chainsaws to cut it free.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact OPP.