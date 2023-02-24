Driver escapes serious injury after car roof peeled off in crash with snow plow

Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.

According to police, emergency services were called to Elmira Road North and Malcolm Road around 1:35 a.m. Friday for a collision involving a car and a snow plow.

Police say the driver was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He’s been charged with careless driving.