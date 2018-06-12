

CTV Kitchener





A driver made a sudden maneuver to avoid a deer and ended up rolling his car into a ditch, police say.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday on Hackbart Road near Hutchison Road, southeast of Linwood in Wellesley Township.

It left the car on its side against a wire fence.

According to police, the driver of the car was able to climb out through the vehicle’s rear hatch.

He was not injured and he will not be facing charges.

Police do not recommend swerving as a way to avoid deer on roadways. They suggest slowing down without changing the vehicle’s path, and frightening the animal away with a long blast of the horn.