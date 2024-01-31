Driver ejected in fatal crash on Kitchener highway

A section of Highway 7/8 eastbound in Kitchener was shut down for several hours on Wednesday as police investigated a fatal crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police got a call about a rollover near Trussler Road just before 11 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved. It ended up in the centre ditch.

The driver was ejected and was lying on the highway, Schmidt said.

“First responders and passersby were providing whatever first aid they could,” he said. “Paramedics got to the scene and attempted to resuscitate, unfortunately he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Emergency crews respond to a crash on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener on Jan. 31, 2024. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Speaking around noon, Schmidt said collision reconstructionists and representatives from the coroner’s office were on their way to the scene.

He said investigators would work to identify the man who was killed and also what caused the crash.

“If you have any information that can assist us with identifying and placing the vehicle and the driver prior to this crash, please call the Cambridge detachment,” he said.

Schmidt said the road was dry, so no environmental factors appear to have contributed to the crash.

"Mechanically, that's what we're going to be looking at in terms of the vehicle and then obviously the human factor as well, trying to understand what was happening in that vehicle prior to the collision," he explained.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 were closed at Trussler and traffic was rerouted. As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they had reopened.