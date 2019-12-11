FERGUS -- A driver has caused an estimated $5000 worth of damage to a dog park while doing “donuts” in their vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

On Monday morning police responded to a report of mischief that apparently happened sometime Sunday night near Glengarry Cresent in Fergus.

Officals say there was damage to the property and equipment at the dog park.

Police are asking residents in the area with video surveillance to look at their recordings and report anything suspicious.