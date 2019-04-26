

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged following a single vehicle crash near Mount Forest.

Provincial police responded reports of a ditched vehicle, crashed on the side of the road.

By the time police arrived, the driver had disappeared, allegedly leaving with a passerby.

Officers went to his residence and, while speaking to him, formed the opinion that he had been drinking.

He was arrested and brought to the local OPP detachment for testing.

The man, 56 of Mount Forest, was charged with impaired driving over 80 and failing to remain.

He was given a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.