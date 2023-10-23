Driver dies in Mapleton after semi-truck and pickup collide: OPP

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one driver has died after a crash on Monday afternoon in Mapleton, involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

Police said they responded to the crash at around noon at the intersection of Wellington Road 11 and Wellington Road 7.

Police said initial reports indicated that both drivers were seriously injured after the crash. After arriving on scene, police determined the driver of the pickup had died.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the Office of the Chief Coroner has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.