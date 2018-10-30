

CTV Kitchener





A driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after her vehicle collided with a tree.

It happened on Monday night at approximately 11:43 p.m. on Orange Hall Road in Middleton.

She was pronounced deceased on Nov. 1 by attending physicians.

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Taylor Brooklyn Teichroeb-Friesen of Oxford County.

Norfolk County OPP reported that the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway. It entered the west ditch, then the east before colliding with a tree.

Teichroeb-Friesen was then airlifted to a London-area hospital for further treatment.

The roadway was closed between Plowman’s Line and Colonel Talbot Road for investigation for several hours.

There was no word on the cause of the crash, and as of Nov. 2, police were still investigating.