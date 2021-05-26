KITCHENER -- A driver involved in a collision between tractor-trailer and car collided at an intersection near Erin has died from their injuries.

The crash happened on May 19 on Trafalger Road north of Wellington Road 124.

While the driver of the passenger vehicle was extricated and taken to hospital, the second driver was not injured.

Police confirm that 84-year-old John Benjamin of Missauga was pronounced dead in hospital on Saturday.

Wellington County OPP are asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision, or has dash cam video of the area, to contact them.