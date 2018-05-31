Featured
Driver dies following collision in Mitchell
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 10:49AM EDT
A Stratford woman who was seriously hurt in a collision has died of her injuries.
Perth County OPP say Eleanor Young, 81, has died as a result of injuries she received in Tuesday’s collision at Montreal and St. David streets in Mitchell.
She had been airlifted from the collision scene to a London hospital with serious injuries.
Police have said that Young’s car collided with a van. There were four people inside the van, two of whom received non-life-threatening injuries.