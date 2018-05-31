

CTV Kitchener





A Stratford woman who was seriously hurt in a collision has died of her injuries.

Perth County OPP say Eleanor Young, 81, has died as a result of injuries she received in Tuesday’s collision at Montreal and St. David streets in Mitchell.

She had been airlifted from the collision scene to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Police have said that Young’s car collided with a van. There were four people inside the van, two of whom received non-life-threatening injuries.