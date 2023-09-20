Driver dies after vehicle fire in Brant County: OPP
A driver has died after police say a vehicle was found on fire in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified about a vehicle on fire on Cockshutt Road at around 2:30 p.m.
Paramedics, OPP and the Brant County Fire Department responded to the scene and found the vehicle on fire with one person inside.
Police said the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the vehicle was found on the shoulder of the road and they believe the vehicle wasn’t involved in a collision.
“The fire marshal will be called just because of the uniqueness of the situation,” said Jonathan Bueckert with Brant County OPP.
Cockshutt Road will be closed between Hagan Road and Burtch Road, including the Indian Line Cockshutt Road intersection.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to call police.
