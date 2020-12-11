KITCHENER -- A Hagersville Ont. collision involving three vehicles has left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to the scene Friday just after 6 a.m. on Haldimand Road 55 and Concession 12 Walpole.

A witness of the crash reported that one of the drivers was trapped in their vehicle and unresponsive.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but OPP say the person later succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The area was closed for roughly eight hours as emergency crews and investigators worked the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.