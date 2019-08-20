

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A driver has lost his life after a head-on crash between a school bus and a sedan in Erin last week.

Wellington County OPP say that Brandon Adams, 21, passed away from injuries he sustained in the crash on Aug. 15.

It happened on Wellington Road 124 in the Town of Erin at around 5:30 p.m.

The road, near Sixth Line, was closed through the night while police investigated.

The driver of the school bus and the passenger of the sedan had non-life-threatening injuries, as well.

Police have not provided any other update in the investigation.

It's still not known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.