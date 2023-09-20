Driver dies after fiery crash in Brant County: OPP

A driver has died after a vehicle crashed in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified about a single-vehicle crash on Cockshutt Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics, OPP and the Brant County Fire Department responded to the scene and found the vehicle on fire with one person inside.

Police said the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Cockshutt Road will be closed between Hagan Road and Burtch Road, including the Indian Line Cockshutt Road intersection.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to call police.