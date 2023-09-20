Kitchener

    • Driver dies after fiery crash in Brant County: OPP

    An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)

    A driver has died after a vehicle crashed in Brant County on Wednesday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified about a single-vehicle crash on Cockshutt Road at around 2:30 p.m.

    Paramedics, OPP and the Brant County Fire Department responded to the scene and found the vehicle on fire with one person inside.

    Police said the driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

    Cockshutt Road will be closed between Hagan Road and Burtch Road, including the Indian Line Cockshutt Road intersection.

    Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation is still ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to call police.

     

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News