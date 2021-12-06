Driver dead after vehicle goes into body of water near Mount Forest: OPP

WELLINGTON COUNTY -

Provincial police say a person has died after a vehicle went into a body of water near Mount Forest on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a crash on Side Road 3 between Highway 6 and County Road 6 around 6:50 a.m.

A tweet from the OPP said a vehicle went into a body of water and didn’t emerge.

The vehicle was towed out of the water and driver was pronounced dead, police said.