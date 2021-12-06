Driver dead after vehicle goes into body of water near Mount Forest: OPP
Police have close a road near Mount Forest following a crash on Monday morning (Dave Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)
WELLINGTON COUNTY -
Provincial police say a person has died after a vehicle went into a body of water near Mount Forest on Monday morning.
Officers were called to a crash on Side Road 3 between Highway 6 and County Road 6 around 6:50 a.m.
A tweet from the OPP said a vehicle went into a body of water and didn’t emerge.
The vehicle was towed out of the water and driver was pronounced dead, police said.