Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash

Kitchener

    An overturned commercial vehicle is seen in a ditch on Wellington Road 32 on Nov. 17, 2023. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a fiery crash north of Cambridge.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they received reports of a commercial vehicle that had gone off the road and caught on fire around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

    It happened near the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Concession Road 4.

    Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Roads in the area have been closed as police investigate what led to the crash.

    "At this point the investigation, we will be collecting evidence, physical evidence, from the scene," Const. Joshua Cunningham said. "As well, the Office of the Chief Coroner will be looking into the cause of death, along with us, to discover really what happened."

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

