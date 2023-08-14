Driver dead after collision near Elmira

Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.

In a post to social media around 7 p.m., police said officers are on scene in the area of Listowel Road and Floradale Road in Woolwich Township for a fatal collision involving a transport truck and a pickup truck.

In an email to CTV News just after 8 p.m., police said the road will be closed for several hours.

Police said the call came in around 5:25 p.m. and resulted in a "sizeable fuel spill."

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing by members of theWaterloo region traffic services unit.