KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged with impaired after crashing into a tree and parked car in the city on Monday.

Guelph police say around 10:40 a.m. they responded to a report of a collision on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue.

They say the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree that fell on three parked vehicles. The vehicle then came to a rest after striking another parked vehicle.

Police located the driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

A 25-year-old Guelph man was charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration.

He is set to appear in Guelph Court on Oct. 9.