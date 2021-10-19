Driver clocked travelling more than twice 50 km/h speed limit in Guelph, police say
A driver from Wellesley Township lost his licence for a month after Guelph police clocked him travelling more than twice the speed limit on Monday evening.
Officers were conducting speed enforcement on Elmira Road North near Malcolm Road around 6 p.m. According to a news release, a Chevrolet pick-up was clocked travelling 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
A 19-year-old man from Wellesley was charged with stunt driving. He lost his license for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries: report
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official said Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
MEC is bringing back its old logo
Outdoors retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is ditching its square green logo in favour of the mountain peak design that adorned its stores for decades until 2013, part of a push to refocus on sales of outdoors activities products.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
London
-
Rate of active cases in school aged children dropping
Recent data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit shows that the number of active cases in school aged children has dropped significantly as case numbers in general have declined over recent weeks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops
Ontario is reporting 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day average continues to drop.
-
Kittens rescued from Hagersville, Ont. dumpster: OPP investigating
Provincial police are investigating after five kittens were abandoned in a scrap metal bin in Hagersville, Ont.
Windsor
-
New cases and COVID-19 outbreaks decrease in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and a drop in outbreaks in the region.
-
Police release photos of two vehicles after fatal hit and run
Windsor police are looking to speak to the drivers of two vehicles after a fatal hit and run in the downtown area.
-
Large missing rubber duck somewhere along Highway 401
The mystery of a missing large rubber duck has consumed Toronto’s Simon Shaw.
Barrie
-
Barrie man arrested in connection with homicide in Trent Hills
Provincial police arrested a Barrie man in connection with a homicide last month in Trent Hills and are on the hunt for a second suspect.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops
Ontario is reporting 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day average continues to drop.
-
Police need help identifying man after suspected armed robbery at an Orillia pharmacy
Provincial police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man they believe to be connected to an armed robbery investigation at an Orillia business on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Restaurants will need subsidies to survive winter says industry group
A foodservice industry group is calling for a continuation of wage and rent subsidy programs as restaurants look to rebound from COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants Canada said eight out of 10 establishments across the country will need help getting through the fall and winter seasons.
-
A delicious Sudbury fundraiser for the Maison McCulloch Hospice
For the rest of October, people in the Sudbury area have a good reason to skip the kitchen and support a local restaurant instead.
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday
Across the province, health officials confirmed 328 new infections. Four more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 498 existing cases are now considered resolved.
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops
Ontario is reporting 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day average continues to drop.
-
Toronto family distraught after puppy held by animal services for nearly two weeks because it may be a pit bull
A Toronto-area family is in disbelief after their 12-month-old puppy escaped from their home and was found by animal services—who now won’t give the dog back because it may be a pit bull.
-
Captured Toronto rapper Top5 wanted revenge for brother's murder, U.S. Attorney says
The Toronto rapper who was wanted for murder before he was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles is a member of a criminal gang who organized a botched hit trying to target his brother's killer, according to documents unsealed in an American extradition hearing.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
Armoured car held up and robbed in Montreal, police investigating
Two employees of an armoured car company were assaulted and robbed late Monday evening in Montreal's north end by a pair of thieves who fled with an undetermined amount of money.
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to Pierre Lacroix on Monday after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
Winnipeg
-
Former Nygard building goes up in flames; Winnipeggers asked to avoid area
A building in Winnipeg’s West End has gone up in flames, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
-
Manitoba pastor arrested on outstanding warrant, church says
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.
Calgary
-
Jyoti Gondek elected as Calgary's first female mayor
Jyoti Gondek has been declared as Calgary's next mayor.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by ward
Monday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blustery and seasonal in Calgary
Clearing cloud and fair for Tuesday in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Amarjeet Sohi elected Edmonton's 36th mayor, 4 incumbent councillors defeated
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
-
Unofficial results: Esslinger upset by Rutherford in close Anirniq race
Incumbent councillor Bev Esslinger lost her seat in Edmonton’s Anirniq ward to newcomer Erin Rutherford Monday night.
-
Rice wins narrow race against Hoyle in Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, according to final counts
Just dozens of votes separate the councillor-elect in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and her closest competitor, Rhiannon Hoyle.
Vancouver
-
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
-
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men used their creativity to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
-
Trudeau visits Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc to apologize for Truth and Reconciliation Day snub
The trip comes after the Prime Minister ignored a pair of invitations to join the community on Sept. 30, the country’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.