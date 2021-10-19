Driver clocked travelling more than twice 50 km/h speed limit in Guelph, police say

KITCHENER -

A driver from Wellesley Township lost his licence for a month after Guelph police clocked him travelling more than twice the speed limit on Monday evening.

Officers were conducting speed enforcement on Elmira Road North near Malcolm Road around 6 p.m. According to a news release, a Chevrolet pick-up was clocked travelling 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

A 19-year-old man from Wellesley was charged with stunt driving. He lost his license for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.