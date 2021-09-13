Driver clocked speeding 111 km/h near Huron Heights Secondary School: WRPS

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police have charged a 22-year-old woman after she was caught driving 111 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Monday.

The incident happened in the area of Strasburg Road near Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener, police said.

“It is a selfish choice by every driver out there on the road," said Acting Staff Sgt. Mark Hammer with Waterloo regional police. "We can all make that choice and the decision as a community that we want as a safer environment."

The driver was charged with stunt driving under new legislation called the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, also know as the MOMS Act.

The MOMS act comes with stricter penalties for stunt driving, including a 30 day licence suspension and 14 day vehicle impoundment.

The new legislation was first introduced across the province in July. Stunt driving applies when motorists are going 40 kilometres over the posted limit when the limit is under 80 km/h.

Waterloo regional police say stunt driving has become a troubling trend.

So far this year, 281 people have been charged with stunt driving – almost the same amount as all of last year.

Last year, 285 people were charged with stunt driving, which marked a a 142 per cent increase from 2019.

Some residents in the Huron Park community said they aren’t surprised about the incident Monday morning.

Brandon Buchnea said he spots speedy drivers often.

“We've tried to wave them down before and they just keep going. Or they give us the finger or swear at us,” said Buchnea.

Other drivers said it could lead to tragic outcomes.

“It’s not safe to go fast because you won't have time to stop and you can injure people and yourself,” said one driver.

According to police, in 2020 there were 19 fatalities on Waterloo Region roadways. In seven of those incidents, speed was a primary factor.

“We need to see an end to this,” Hammer said.