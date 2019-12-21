A driver from Kitchener has been clocked going over twice the speed limit in a 90 km/h zone.

The 21-year-old was pulled over by Cambridge OPP at Hwy. 7/8 and Homer Watson going 202 km/h.

They then said they were soon to be graduating from a police foundations program.

“Obey the law before you plan to enforce it,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt’s Twitter post.