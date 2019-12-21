Driver clocked going over 200 km/h, says ‘they’re graduating police foundations’
A driver from Kitchener was clocked going 202 km/h in a 90 km/h zone. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD Sgt. Kerry Schmidt) (Dec. 21, 2019)
A driver from Kitchener has been clocked going over twice the speed limit in a 90 km/h zone.
The 21-year-old was pulled over by Cambridge OPP at Hwy. 7/8 and Homer Watson going 202 km/h.
They then said they were soon to be graduating from a police foundations program.
“Obey the law before you plan to enforce it,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt’s Twitter post.
