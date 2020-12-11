KITCHENER -- A driver in Waterloo Region was allegedly caught going 50 km/h over the speed limit early Friday morning, regional police say.

The incident reportedly happened at 1 a.m., although police did not provide the location of the traffic stop.

The WRPS Traffic Unit posted a tweet at 1:20 a.m. saying the driver had been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

Police also posted two photos that show a radar speed gun displaying a speed of 130 km/h, followed by a car being towed from the scene.

According to officials, the driver will have their license suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days and will also have to pay a $281 license reinstatement fee at Service Ontario to get it back.

The stop comes as police warn that speed and dangerous driving continue to be major issues on local roads.