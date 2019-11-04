

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A teen driver is facing impaired- and stunt-driving charges after police say they stopped him going almost double the speed limit.

On Saturday morning at around 1:50 a.m., officers allegedly saw the vehicle going 171 km/hour in a 90 zone on Highway 7.

Police have charged the driver, an 18-year-old man, with 80 plus milligrams, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving, speeding and novice driver with blood alcohol content above zero.

His name was not released.

The man's license was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for seven.

Three other men were charged with not wearing a seatbelt.