KITCHENER -- For the second time in two months, Waterloo Regional Police say a 21-year-old has been charged with stunt driving.

Police say the driver was clocked going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 7/8 at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At 5pm today, Traffic officers stopped a car on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener for stunt driving-more than 50 km/hr over the limit. The 21 year old driver was convicted in February for the same offence. The driver tested positive for cannabis, netting a second suspension @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/WzH0Wpk8zO — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) March 2, 2020

In February, the driver was convicted of the same offence.

Officials say the motorist also tested positive for cannabis.