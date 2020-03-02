Driver charged with stunt driving for second time
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 6:21AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police arrest driver for stunt driving on Highway 7/8 on Sunday.
KITCHENER -- For the second time in two months, Waterloo Regional Police say a 21-year-old has been charged with stunt driving.
Police say the driver was clocked going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 7/8 at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
In February, the driver was convicted of the same offence.
Officials say the motorist also tested positive for cannabis.