Driver charged with impaired for being more than triple legal limit
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 3:03PM EST
A driver has been charged with several offences after a collision in Caledonia.
Police say they were called to a crash on Argyle Street after a vehicle was rear-ended.
One of the drivers was arrested after investigating officers saw signs of impairment.
Police say that she was found to have had a blood alcohol content of more than triple the legal limit.
An open container of liquor was also found in her vehicle.
The driver, a 48-year-old female from Caledonia, was charged with a number of alcohol-related offences.
They include driving a motor vehicle while impaired, driving with over 80 milligrams of blood alcohol, careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.
She was scheduled to appear before a Cayuga court at a later date.
No one was injured in the crash.