A driver has been charged with several offences after a collision in Caledonia.

Police say they were called to a crash on Argyle Street after a vehicle was rear-ended.

One of the drivers was arrested after investigating officers saw signs of impairment.

Police say that she was found to have had a blood alcohol content of more than triple the legal limit.

An open container of liquor was also found in her vehicle.

The driver, a 48-year-old female from Caledonia, was charged with a number of alcohol-related offences.

They include driving a motor vehicle while impaired, driving with over 80 milligrams of blood alcohol, careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

She was scheduled to appear before a Cayuga court at a later date.

No one was injured in the crash.